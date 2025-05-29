Censorship in Vietnam: The Economist's Controversial Cover

In a fresh example of censorship, Vietnam has banned the latest print edition of The Economist featuring its top leader, To Lam, on its cover. Sources from two local media distributors confirmed this to Reuters, indicating persistent media restrictions under the Communist regime.

Despite the ban, the May 24 issue, portraying Lam with stars on his eyes against a red backdrop, remains available in its electronic version. The cover story examines Lam's role in rescuing Vietnam's economic success story, yet both the foreign affairs and public information ministries have remained silent on the issue.

Vietnam consistently restricts various cultural works. The latest ban mirrors a broader narrative of tight control over media and public expression, as the nation grapples with political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)