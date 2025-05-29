Left Menu

Tharoor Faces Backlash Over Remarks on BJP's Operation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faces party backlash for endorsing BJP on Operation Sindoor while clarifying his stance on terrorist attacks. Amid criticism from Udit Raj and other Congress leaders, Tharoor defends his comments as distortion. The controversy reflects growing tensions within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:59 IST
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is under fire from his party after expressing support for the BJP-led Central government's Operation Sindoor. Tharoor responded to his critics on social media by clarifying that his comments strictly referred to responses to terrorist attacks, not historical conflicts.

Despite historic ties with the Congress, Tharoor, currently in Panama, addressed allegations of ignorance concerning India's military actions across the Line of Control. While wishing to avoid the controversy amid his travels, he critiqued opponents for twisting his words, welcoming their misinterpretations with a dismissive tone.

The backlash saw Congress leader Udit Raj call for potential disciplinary action against Tharoor. Accusing him of tarnishing the party's legacy and glorifying Prime Minister Modi's policies, Raj's sentiments were echoed by party colleagues, indicating internal discord and divergent views on party unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

