Modi Targets Mamata: A Call for Change Amidst Controversies in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a harsh critique against the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering a climate of violence, corruption, and lawlessness. Citing the recent Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam, Modi asserted that the state's citizens are desperate for a change from the "nirmam sarkar" (cruel government).

In his first rally following 'Operation Sindoor', Modi invoked West Bengal's cultural heritage, specifically referencing 'Sindoor Khela', a ritual during Durga Puja, to emphasize India's strong stance against terrorism. He noted the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam as a catalyst for widespread grief and outrage across West Bengal, referencing the bravery of Indian soldiers in response.

In a response to Modi's remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended her government as compassionate and accused the Prime Minister of politicizing sensitive issues for electoral gains. Despite the tense political atmosphere, Modi also initiated a City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar, asserting that West Bengal's development is pivotal to India's progress as a developed nation.

