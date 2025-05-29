Left Menu

Nomadic Elephant: Strengthening India-Mongolia Military Ties

The 17th edition of 'Nomadic Elephant', a bilateral military exercise between India and Mongolia, aims to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two forces. Taking place in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 13, the exercise features various training activities and underscores the commitment to regional security.

India and Mongolia are set to engage in their 17th bilateral military exercise, 'Nomadic Elephant', in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 13. This annual event is focused on boosting interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and Mongolian armed forces.

An Indian Army contingent, primarily consisting of 45 personnel from the Arunachal Scouts battalion, departed recently to participate in the exercise. The Mongolian Armed Forces will be represented by a 150-strong Special Forces unit. This joint event alternates annually between India and Mongolia.

The exercise includes a variety of training activities such as endurance, reflex shooting, and cyber warfare tactics, highlighting the commitment of both nations to regional security and cultural ties. 'Nomadic Elephant' serves as a symbol of the enduring friendship and trust between India and Mongolia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

