Shangri-La Dialogue: A Convergence of Global Defence Perspectives

India's Chief of Defence Staff, Anil Chauhan, participates in Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, discussing 'Future Wars and Warfare'. Concurrently, the dialogues focus on enhancing Indo-Pacific defence ties. Featuring global leaders, this event highlights major geopolitical issues, though noticeably lacking China's defence minister's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, has traveled to Singapore to attend the prominent 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, a major defence forum occurring from Friday through Sunday. General Chauhan is set to deliver a pivotal speech on 'Future Wars and Warfare' and will engage in special sessions to discuss 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges'. Additionally, he is expected to hold key bilateral meetings with senior defence officials from nations including Australia, the EU, and the US, concentrating on fostering military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Shangri-La Dialogue brings together a wide array of international leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth among the notable speakers. Observers highlight the absence of China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, opting instead to send a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University. The discussions are slated to address pressing defence topics such as the US-China stance on Taiwan and South China Sea maritime issues.

Marking a historic moment, President Macron becomes the first European leader to deliver the keynote address at this gathering, underscoring the commemoration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France. The event, sponsored by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), facilitates critical dialogue across defence sectors, aiming to address and navigate the complex security landscape of the Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

