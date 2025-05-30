Political Rhetoric: The Controversy Over 'Operation Sindoor'

The BJP condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for language deemed inappropriate, following her critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic outreach to women. Banerjee's remarks sparked political tensions, reflecting ongoing disputes between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The controversy involved media reports claiming the BJP intended to distribute vermilion among women during the anniversary of the Modi government. This was refuted by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as fake news, accusing the opposition of using this narrative to politicize India's military operations.

Adding to the discourse, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate suggested that a backlash forced the BJP to retract the alleged campaign. The incident illustrates the heightened rhetoric and strategic manoeuvres ahead of impending state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)