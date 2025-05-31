Anvar's Decision: Key to UDF's Strategy in Nilambur Bypoll
The UDF has conditioned P V Anvar's membership on his withdrawal of criticism against their Nilambur candidate, Aryadan Shoukath. Anvar's acceptance is crucial for cooperation in the upcoming bypoll. Meanwhile, the political dynamics involve a rivalry with the CPI(M) and a metaphorical 'curry leaf' controversy.
- Country:
- India
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has stipulated that P V Anvar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) convener, will only be made an associate member if he retracts his comments against Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll.
Adoor Prakash, the UDF convenor, emphasized that the decision is unanimous among the front's members and places the onus on Anvar to decide whether he will align with the UDF's campaign strategy. The dynamics of this bypoll are amplified by ongoing tensions with the CPI(M), highlighted by a remark from Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about Anvar being 'discarded like a curry leaf.'
The evolving political scenario in Nilambur offers a chance for the UDF to challenge the Pinarayi Vijayan government ahead of 2026 polls, while Anvar contemplates a cooperative future with the front.
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Politics in Turmoil After Minister's Controversial Remarks
Kerala Lawyer's Assault Case: Judicial Custody and Controversial Claims
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Casteist Remarks Stir Controversy
Joe Biden's Legacy: A Lingering Influence Over Democratic Politics
Trump's Middle East Gamble: Balancing Politics and Business