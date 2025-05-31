Anvar's Decision: Key to UDF's Strategy in Nilambur Bypoll

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has stipulated that P V Anvar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) convener, will only be made an associate member if he retracts his comments against Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll.

Adoor Prakash, the UDF convenor, emphasized that the decision is unanimous among the front's members and places the onus on Anvar to decide whether he will align with the UDF's campaign strategy. The dynamics of this bypoll are amplified by ongoing tensions with the CPI(M), highlighted by a remark from Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about Anvar being 'discarded like a curry leaf.'

The evolving political scenario in Nilambur offers a chance for the UDF to challenge the Pinarayi Vijayan government ahead of 2026 polls, while Anvar contemplates a cooperative future with the front.