Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics
Ashish Patil, a Shiv Sena candidate, challenges the 'Marathi manoos vs outsider' narrative, emphasizing Mumbai's inclusivity regardless of roots. As local politics centralize around Marathi identity for upcoming BMC elections, Patil stresses unity with Marathi and non-Marathi communities, drawing from Bal Thackeray's ethos of social service.
Ashish Patil, running as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, is tackling the heated 'Marathi manoos vs outsider' debate head-on. Patil insists that all those residing in Mumbai are its inhabitants, regardless of their origin.
He highlights a "misconception" about Marathi identity, spurred by narratives linked with key political figures like Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who are contesting on a pro-Marathi platform. The issue has resurfaced in light of the imminent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
Patil underscores the party's commitment to social service, a legacy of founder Bal Thackeray. As the city prepares to vote, the emphasis remains on inclusivity and the diverse fabric of Mumbai's population.
