Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Ashish Patil, running as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, is tackling the heated 'Marathi manoos vs outsider' debate head-on. Patil insists that all those residing in Mumbai are its inhabitants, regardless of their origin.

He highlights a "misconception" about Marathi identity, spurred by narratives linked with key political figures like Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who are contesting on a pro-Marathi platform. The issue has resurfaced in light of the imminent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Patil underscores the party's commitment to social service, a legacy of founder Bal Thackeray. As the city prepares to vote, the emphasis remains on inclusivity and the diverse fabric of Mumbai's population.

