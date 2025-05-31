Left Menu

Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Mufti's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti emphasizes Jammu and Kashmir's potential to bridge India-Pakistan relations, opposing the region's historical role as a conflict zone. Critiquing aggressive rhetoric, she advocates for peace, dialogue, and economic revival over warfare, challenging statements from opposing political leaders like Farooq Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:28 IST
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address to party members, People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti articulated her vision for Jammu and Kashmir as a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan, rather than a battleground. She underscored the region's historical suffering and advocated for transformative dialogue.

Mufti took a strong stance against National Conference leadership, particularly targeting Farooq Abdullah's recent calls for increased military action, lamenting this aggressive mindset. She stressed that Jammu and Kashmir should foster mutual understanding instead of endorsing conflict.

Reaffirming her party's dedication to peace, Mufti condemned the prevalent war rhetoric, urging for a future where the people of Jammu and Kashmir can thrive in dignity, free from the shadows of violence and war, and focus on revitalizing the regional economy.

