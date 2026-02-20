Left Menu

PDP Chief Urges Intervention to Protect J-K Horticulture Industry

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged PM Narendra Modi to reconsider the Indo-US trade deal, which might harm Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture industry. Mufti advocates for a 50% import duty on apples to shield local growers from foreign competition and address economic vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:02 IST
PDP Chief Urges Intervention to Protect J-K Horticulture Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced concerns over the interim Indo-US trade deal, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a 50% import duty on apples to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture industry.

Addressing reporters, Mufti explained that the deal impacts farmers nationwide, posing particular challenges for Jammu and Kashmir's fruit growers as existing protections vanish.

She highlighted the socio-economic implications, emphasizing that Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture not only provides livelihoods but also supports education. Mufti stressed the importance of addressing these issues to prevent rising unemployment and vulnerabilities in the economically fragile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Prad...

 India
4
Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026