PDP Chief Urges Intervention to Protect J-K Horticulture Industry
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged PM Narendra Modi to reconsider the Indo-US trade deal, which might harm Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture industry. Mufti advocates for a 50% import duty on apples to shield local growers from foreign competition and address economic vulnerabilities.
- Country:
- India
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced concerns over the interim Indo-US trade deal, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a 50% import duty on apples to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture industry.
Addressing reporters, Mufti explained that the deal impacts farmers nationwide, posing particular challenges for Jammu and Kashmir's fruit growers as existing protections vanish.
She highlighted the socio-economic implications, emphasizing that Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture not only provides livelihoods but also supports education. Mufti stressed the importance of addressing these issues to prevent rising unemployment and vulnerabilities in the economically fragile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
