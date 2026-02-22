Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Demands Immediate Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has called for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the constitutional right of the people. He expressed disappointment over the delay, stressing the importance of statehood for democratic governance and urging the Centre to fulfill its commitment swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday voiced his concern regarding the prolonged delay in reinstating full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In his statement, Abdullah emphasized that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir have patiently awaited the fulfillment of this promise, relying on democratic institutions.

Abdullah asserted that statehood is not a luxury but a constitutional entitlement that embodies the democratic dreams and identity of the people. Despite numerous assurances from the highest authorities to restore statehood promptly, the lack of a definitive timeline has bred uncertainty and disappointment among the populace.

The National Conference (NC) president argued that restoring statehood is crucial for reinforcing democratic governance, boosting accountability, and empowering elected officials to tackle public issues. He urged the central government to act without delay and take concrete steps toward restoring full statehood, noting the significance of safeguarding democratic rights and constitutional guarantees for enduring peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

