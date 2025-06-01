Left Menu

Hamas Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to ongoing military actions aimed at retrieving hostages and defeating Hamas forces in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that Hamas has turned down a ceasefire proposal put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

As tensions remain high, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's determination to continue its military operations in Gaza. The primary objectives, he emphasized, are to secure the return of hostages and to achieve a decisive victory over Hamas.

The rejection of the ceasefire proposal signifies continuing challenges in achieving peace in the Middle East, further complicating international diplomatic efforts.

