Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

In a series of high-intensity strikes on Friday, Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, leaving at least 10 dead and 50 wounded. Amongst the casualties were eight Hezbollah fighters, according to the group.

The Israeli military justified the strikes as a necessary action against Hezbollah command centers accelerating hostile activities against Israel. The military also reported striking a Hamas command center in Ain al-Hilweh.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the Israeli actions as violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, while Hezbollah and Hamas disputed Israel's characterization of the operations. These developments threaten the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire established in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)