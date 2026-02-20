Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Violated at Line of Control
The Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan experienced a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Pakistani posts fired at Indian positions in the Nowgam Sector on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, the exchange of fire concluded without any casualties or injuries reported by officials.
Friday saw a breach of peace as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Officials reported that the incident occurred around noon at TMG (Toot Mar Gali) in the Nowgam Sector.
According to officials, Pakistani posts used small arms fire to target Indian positions in the north Kashmir area. The firing episode, however, was short-lived and subsided shortly after.
No casualties or injuries resulted from this exchange, providing a measure of relief amidst rising tensions in the region.
