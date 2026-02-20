Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Violated at Line of Control

Friday saw a breach of peace as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Officials reported that the incident occurred around noon at TMG (Toot Mar Gali) in the Nowgam Sector.

According to officials, Pakistani posts used small arms fire to target Indian positions in the north Kashmir area. The firing episode, however, was short-lived and subsided shortly after.

No casualties or injuries resulted from this exchange, providing a measure of relief amidst rising tensions in the region.