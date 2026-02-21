Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Deadly Strikes in Lebanon
Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley resulted in at least 10 deaths and 50 injuries, targeting Hezbollah sites. The attacks challenge a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah. Lebanese President Aoun condemned the strikes, while Hezbollah has not commented. Tensions resurface amid regional instability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:12 IST
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley killed at least 10 people and injured 50 others, according to security sources.
The strikes targeted Hezbollah sites, as stated by the Israeli military, further straining a fragile ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in 2024.
Lebanon's President Aoun criticized the attacks as violations of the country's sovereignty, while Hezbollah remains silent on the incident.
