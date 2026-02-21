Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Deadly Strikes in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley killed at least 10 people and injured 50 others, according to security sources.

The strikes targeted Hezbollah sites, as stated by the Israeli military, further straining a fragile ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in 2024.

Lebanon's President Aoun criticized the attacks as violations of the country's sovereignty, while Hezbollah remains silent on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)