Om Birla Leads India in Strategic Dialogue at BRICS Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has embarked on a pivotal visit to Brazil to engage with international leaders at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Held in Brasilia from June 3-5, the forum will see Birla address key topics, including reform of the global peace and security architecture.

Leading the Indian delegation, Birla will speak on vital themes such as 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence'. This event gathers presiding officers from BRICS and invited nations, focusing on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation for global sustainability.

Alongside addressing the forum, Birla is expected to hold crucial bilateral meetings on the sidelines, promoting India's strategic interests. The delegation includes leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, all set to contribute to discussions on economic development, climate change, and health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)