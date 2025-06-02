Left Menu

Philippines and EU Forge New Security and Defense Dialogue

The Philippines and the European Union announced the initiation of a security and defense dialogue. This development was shared by Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo during a press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Manila, who will also meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Philippines and the European Union have announced the establishment of a security and defense dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two regions. This significant step was disclosed by Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo during a press event held with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Manila on Monday.

Kallas, on her visit to the Philippines, emphasized the importance of this newly-formed dialogue in strengthening bilateral relations and tackling mutual security challenges. The EU's commitment to collaborating with the Philippines marks a pivotal moment in regional security dynamics.

Following the announcement, Kallas is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership. The meeting is expected to further solidify diplomatic ties and explore additional avenues for cooperation.

