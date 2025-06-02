Philippines and EU Forge New Security and Defense Dialogue

The Philippines and the European Union have announced the establishment of a security and defense dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two regions. This significant step was disclosed by Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo during a press event held with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Manila on Monday.

Kallas, on her visit to the Philippines, emphasized the importance of this newly-formed dialogue in strengthening bilateral relations and tackling mutual security challenges. The EU's commitment to collaborating with the Philippines marks a pivotal moment in regional security dynamics.

Following the announcement, Kallas is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership. The meeting is expected to further solidify diplomatic ties and explore additional avenues for cooperation.