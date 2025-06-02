Youth Protest Ignites Tensions: Tipra Federation Demands Action

On Monday, thousands of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) supporters staged a protest in front of the district magistrate's office in Gomati district. The protest emerged over alleged disrespect shown towards Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha party.

The controversy ignited following an incident on May 25, where district magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma refused to meet Debbarma. In response, Tipra Motha representatives, led by the State Minister for Industries and Commerce, Brishaketu Debbarma, sought intervention from Chief Minister Manik Saha, prompting an investigation by Chief Secretary J K Sinha.

Led by YTF president Suraj Debbarma, protesters gathered defying rain. While additional forces maintained order, office function continued unabated, with the demonstration seen as largely symbolic by authorities.

