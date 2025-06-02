Left Menu

Youth Protest Ignites Tensions: Tipra Federation Demands Action

Thousands of Youth Tipra Federation supporters protested against the Gomati district magistrate for disrespecting Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. The protest was led by YTF president Suraj Debbarma, demanding action from Chief Minister Manik Saha. Despite the protest, office operations remained unaffected as additional forces ensured order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST
Youth Protest Ignites Tensions: Tipra Federation Demands Action
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, thousands of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) supporters staged a protest in front of the district magistrate's office in Gomati district. The protest emerged over alleged disrespect shown towards Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha party.

The controversy ignited following an incident on May 25, where district magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma refused to meet Debbarma. In response, Tipra Motha representatives, led by the State Minister for Industries and Commerce, Brishaketu Debbarma, sought intervention from Chief Minister Manik Saha, prompting an investigation by Chief Secretary J K Sinha.

Led by YTF president Suraj Debbarma, protesters gathered defying rain. While additional forces maintained order, office function continued unabated, with the demonstration seen as largely symbolic by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025