Four-way contest emerges in Nilambur Assembly bypoll

The Nilambur assembly by-election is shaping into a high-profile four-way contest after three candidates filed their nominations on Monday.

LDF candidate M Swaraj, a CPI(M) leader, submitted his nomination papers with a group of supporters.

He was accompanied by CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, Minister V Abdurahiman, and other Left leaders.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress state coordinator P V Anvar, who announced his decision to contest the by-election, also filed his nomination following a roadshow.

Anvar, whose resignation as a Left-backed independent MLA paved the way for the by-election, filed his nomination after launching a new political front -- Janakiya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani (JPPM) -- following his rejection by the Congress-led UDF.

Anvar claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would join the alliance.

Although the AAP has not officially announced its support for Anvar, its workers gathered outside the taluk office wearing Nehru caps and waving party flags, expressing support for the Trinamool leader.

NDA candidate Adv Mohan George of the BJP also filed his papers.

He arrived at the Nilambur taluk office after a roadshow.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and senior leaders, including Shobha Surendran and BDJS chief Tushar Vellappally, were present.

George is a practising lawyer and a former Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader.

On May 31, Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath filed his nomination papers.

The by-election is scheduled for June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)