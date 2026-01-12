Remembering Samir Putatundu: A Pillar of West Bengal's Left Movement

Veteran Left leader Samir Putatundu passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata, marking the end of a significant chapter in West Bengal's political history. Putatundu, aged 74, had been battling a prolonged illness and was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Known for his influential role in the Left movement, Putatundu was a prominent figure within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) before ideological differences led him to co-found the Party of Democratic Socialism with Saifuddin Choudhury. Though the party struggled electorally, Putatundu continued to make substantial contributions to pivotal political movements, such as those in Singur and Nandigram in collaboration with Mamata Banerjee.

His passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from across the political spectrum, with Mamata Banerjee expressing personal grief over the loss of a companion in political struggles. CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya shared his nostalgic interactions with Putatundu during various anti-SEZ and corporate movements, underscoring Putatundu's enduring impact on West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)