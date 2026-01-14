CPC Delegation Engages with Indian Left Parties Amid Expanding Outreach

In a diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening ties, a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), headed by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, convened with key leaders of India's Left parties on Wednesday.

The high-profile meetings included discussions with prominent figures from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, and All India Forward Bloc, with CPI(M) leader R Arun Kumar and CPI General Secretary D Raja among the attendees, as per a post on X by the CPI(M).

Extending beyond the Left, the CPC delegation also visited the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters and met with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Further discussions were held with Congress foreign affairs head Salman Khurshid, reflecting the CPC's comprehensive approach to bilateral engagements in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)