CPC Delegation Engages with Indian Left Parties Amid Expanding Outreach

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, held meetings with leaders of India's Left parties, including CPI(M) and CPI. The visit is part of a broader engagement strategy that also included meetings with the BJP, RSS, and Congress representatives.

Updated: 14-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:34 IST
CPC Delegation Engages with Indian Left Parties Amid Expanding Outreach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening ties, a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), headed by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, convened with key leaders of India's Left parties on Wednesday.

The high-profile meetings included discussions with prominent figures from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, and All India Forward Bloc, with CPI(M) leader R Arun Kumar and CPI General Secretary D Raja among the attendees, as per a post on X by the CPI(M).

Extending beyond the Left, the CPC delegation also visited the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters and met with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Further discussions were held with Congress foreign affairs head Salman Khurshid, reflecting the CPC's comprehensive approach to bilateral engagements in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

