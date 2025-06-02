Trump and China's Xi will likely speak this week, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:54 IST
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will likely speak this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
Leavitt is the third top Trump aide to forecast an imminent call between the two leaders to iron out differences on last month's tariff agreement in Geneva, among larger trade issues.
