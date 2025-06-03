Left Menu

Mongolian PM resigns after losing parliament backing, street protests

Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has stepped down after losing parliamentary support following corruption claims that erupted into street protests last month, the country's parliament said on Tuesday. The parliament of the world's largest landlocked country did not pass a draft resolution on a confidence ballot, meaning Oyun-Erdene was deemed to have resigned, a parliament statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:04 IST
Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has stepped down after losing parliamentary support following corruption claims that erupted into street protests last month, the country's parliament said on Tuesday.

The parliament of the world's largest landlocked country did not pass a draft resolution on a confidence ballot, meaning Oyun-Erdene was deemed to have resigned, a parliament statement said. "It was an honour to serve my country and people in difficult times, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs," Oyun-Erdene said after the result of the vote was known.

Oyun-Erdene, who has been prime minister since January 2021 and was re-elected in July 2024, will remain caretaker prime minister until a successor is named within 30 days. The political upheaval comes after Mongolians last month protested for weeks in the capital Ulaanbaatar alleging corruption involving Oyun-Erdene and his family.

Oyun-Erdene did not immediate respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment on his resignation and the corruption allegations. A statement posted on the Mongolian parliament website showed Oyun-Erdene thanking the country's youth for their views on transparency, and citizens for their different perspectives, but said he "regrets that this is used as a political pretext and causing instability".

Oyun-Erdene argued he had been steadfast in fighting corruption but had focused too much on large projects instead of social and political issues. The outgoing prime minister had pushed for infrastructure and resource development projects in the mineral-rich country, outlining 14 mega projects including mineral processing centres, water diversion initiatives, dams and power plants.

