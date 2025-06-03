Far-right lawmaker Wilders pulls his party out of ruling Dutch coalition in dispute over migration

Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition Tuesday in dispute over a crackdown on migration.

Wilders announced his decision in a message on X after a brief meeting in parliament of leaders of the four parties that make up the 11-month-old administration.

It was not immediately clear what Wilders' decision will mean for the government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

