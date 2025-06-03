Echoes of Royalty: Persistent Calls for Monarchy's Revival in Nepal

Demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of Nepal's monarchy gathered for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, staging peaceful protests near Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple.

This comes after Monday's commemoration of King Birendra Shah, who was assassinated in the 2001 Narayanhiti Royal Palace massacre. The pro-monarchy movement, led by prominent figures from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party like Rajendra Lingden and Kamal Thapa, continues to challenge Nepal's republic system.

Authorities, aiming to maintain order, have issued prohibitory orders limiting public gatherings in designated areas. Nepal transitioned from a Hindu kingdom to a secular democratic republic in 2008, following the historic abolition of its 240-year-old monarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)