Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Alleged Surrender to US Pressure

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi of surrendering after a call from US President Donald Trump during an India-Pakistan conflict. Drawing a contrast with Indira Gandhi's firm stance in 1971 despite US pressure, Rahul emphasized Congress's historical resolve against superpowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of capitulating to US President Donald Trump during a military face-off with Pakistan. The opposition leader contrasted Modi's response with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who stood firm against US pressure during the 1971 war.

Rahul Gandhi remarked that a single call from Trump led to an alleged surrender by Modi, reflecting the character of the BJP and RSS, who he claims 'always bow down.' He stated this while launching the Congress' 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in front of Congress leaders and workers.

Highlighting the resilience of past Congress leaders, Rahul asserted that historic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel never surrendered to superpowers, maintaining that India's history is one of courage and defiance against external pressures.

