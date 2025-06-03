Dutch Government in Turmoil: Wilders Pulls Support, Triggers Crisis

In a dramatic political shakeup, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof declared that his coalition government will transition into a caretaker role after Geert Wilders, head of the far-right Party for Freedom, withdrew his ministers over a migration policy clash. The announcement has ignited a political whirlwind within The Hague.

Wilders' decision to pull out comes as a reaction to the coalition's perceived inaction on tightening migration policies, despite his party's earlier electoral success on such promises. His withdrawal leaves the Netherlands facing political uncertainty just weeks before a vital NATO summit.

The political upheaval underscores a deep division within the Dutch government, stirring responses from coalition leaders and the opposition, who are now calling for new elections. This instability highlights the challenges of governing with contrasting ideological stances in an increasingly polarized political landscape.

