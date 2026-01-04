Export Paralysis: Venezuela's Oil Dilemma Amid Political Crisis
Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, is requesting joint ventures to reduce crude production due to export halts and storage issues. Amid political turmoil, U.S. sanctions have further impeded oil exports. The detention of President Maduro has led to increased pressure on the interim government.
Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, PDVSA, is pushing some of its joint ventures to curtail crude output, sources revealed on Sunday. This decision comes amidst a paralysis in exports, adding pressure on the interim government struggling to uphold power. The situation forces a shutdown of oilfields due to an excess of stored crude and a shortage of needed diluents for blending.
The political crisis escalated when U.S. forces detained President Nicolas Maduro. Under the interim regime, oil exports—vital to Venezuela's economy—have nearly halted due to a U.S.-imposed blockade, complicating matters further. Chevron has managed to operate under U.S. sanctions but has faced recent shipping interruptions, evident from halted cargo movements.
The U.S. President has enforced a strict oil embargo, pushing PDVSA to slash production in collaboration with partners like CNPC and Chevron. Despite PDVSA's silence, Chevron remains compliant with legal requirements while workers prepare for disconnections due to diluent shortages. Nevertheless, potential future reconnections are possible as geopolitical dynamics evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
