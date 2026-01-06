Severe Snowstorm Brings Netherlands to a Standstill

Severe winter weather, characterized by heavy snow and ice, has brought transportation across the Netherlands to a standstill. The disruption has resulted in a complete shutdown of train services and the cancellation of numerous flights.

The Dutch railway company NS announced that all trains would remain non-operational until at least 0900 GMT. The service suspension was due to operational difficulties caused by the adverse weather conditions.

In addition, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a key European transit hub, witnessed at least 300 flight cancellations by KLM on Tuesday, marking the fifth successive day of flight disruptions due to the relentless wintry conditions.