Severe Snowstorm Brings Netherlands to a Standstill

Severe snow and ice have paralyzed transportation in the Netherlands, halting all trains and leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The Dutch railway services were suspended due to snow-induced issues, and Schiphol Airport faced cancellations as weather woes continued for a fifth consecutive day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:46 IST
Severe winter weather, characterized by heavy snow and ice, has brought transportation across the Netherlands to a standstill. The disruption has resulted in a complete shutdown of train services and the cancellation of numerous flights.

The Dutch railway company NS announced that all trains would remain non-operational until at least 0900 GMT. The service suspension was due to operational difficulties caused by the adverse weather conditions.

In addition, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a key European transit hub, witnessed at least 300 flight cancellations by KLM on Tuesday, marking the fifth successive day of flight disruptions due to the relentless wintry conditions.

