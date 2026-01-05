Left Menu

Winter Havoc: Snowstorm Paralyzes Transport in France and Netherlands

Heavy snowfall in France and Netherlands halted air, road, and rail transport. Hundreds of flights were cancelled, trains in Amsterdam were disrupted, and bus services in Paris were suspended. Traffic jams totaled 1,000 km in Paris. Further delays are expected as winter weather continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe snowfall across France and the Netherlands has led to widespread travel chaos, impacting air, road, and rail services. In the Netherlands, Amsterdam Schiphol airport, a major European hub, cancelled about 700 flights, while train services were severely disrupted.

In Paris, authorities cancelled dozens of bus services and imposed speed restrictions on roads, contributing to traffic jams stretching 1,000 km at their peak. Despite the challenges, underground and suburban trains continued to operate normally.

The ongoing adverse weather conditions are causing further transport delays and diversions, with public urged to stay informed about travel schedules and advisories. Authorities in both countries are bracing for continued disruptions as the severe winter weather persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

