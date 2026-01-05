Winter Havoc: Snowstorm Paralyzes Transport in France and Netherlands

Severe snowfall across France and the Netherlands has led to widespread travel chaos, impacting air, road, and rail services. In the Netherlands, Amsterdam Schiphol airport, a major European hub, cancelled about 700 flights, while train services were severely disrupted.

In Paris, authorities cancelled dozens of bus services and imposed speed restrictions on roads, contributing to traffic jams stretching 1,000 km at their peak. Despite the challenges, underground and suburban trains continued to operate normally.

The ongoing adverse weather conditions are causing further transport delays and diversions, with public urged to stay informed about travel schedules and advisories. Authorities in both countries are bracing for continued disruptions as the severe winter weather persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)