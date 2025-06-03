India's Diplomatic Offensive: Exposing Terror Links

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with a multi-party delegation on Tuesday, discussing feedback from their recent diplomatic mission aimed at exposing Pakistan's support for terrorism. The delegation, led by BJP's Baijayant Panda, presented their findings following visits to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

During their tour, the delegates met with local dignitaries and Indian communities, reinforcing India's strong stance against terrorism post-Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The meetings reportedly succeeded in conveying India's 'new normal' approach towards Pakistan's terror affiliations.

Countries visited showed clear support for India's measures, understanding its non-violent history and principled stand against terrorism. Delegation leaders expressed their belief that continued international pressure could influence Pakistan to cease its terrorism support.