Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Counter-offensive

Pakistan's aggressive military maneuvers beginning May 10 aimed to debilitate India within 48 hours. However, the offensives folded in just eight hours, prompting Pakistan to reach out for talks, revealed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan in a recent address.

Speaking at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Gen Chauhan provided an in-depth analysis of India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His account challenged criticisms of reported aircraft losses, asserting that temporary setbacks were outweighed by the operation's overall success.

The General highlighted the calculated risks involved in military operations and stressed India's commitment to counter cross-border terrorism and nuclear blackmail. Although hostilities temporarily ceased, Gen Chauhan urged continued vigilance against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism.

