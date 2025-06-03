Left Menu

U.S. Military Reduces Bases in Syria Amid Policy Shift

The U.S. is reducing its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one as part of a strategic policy shift. Thomas Barrack, the new U.S. envoy, states past policies were ineffective. The U.S. continues to support Syrian Democratic Forces amid plans to integrate them into the new Syrian government.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:06 IST
U.S. Military Reduces Bases in Syria Amid Policy Shift
The United States is significantly downsizing its military footprint in Syria, reducing the number of bases from eight to just one. This decision is part of a broader policy shift that Thomas Barrack, the newly appointed U.S. special envoy, described as necessary due to the ineffectiveness of past policies over the last century.

Barrack, who took on the envoy role last month after lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria, made the announcement during an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV. Following the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the U.S. and other nations are re-engaging with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Barrack recently raised the American flag at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Damascus for the first time since 2012.

The U.S. military, which maintains approximately 2,000 troops in Syria, largely collaborates with local forces to thwart Islamic State resurgence. A consolidation plan suggests pulling U.S. troops out of Deir el-Zor and concentrating forces in Hasakah. Meanwhile, efforts to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the new Syrian government continue, despite resistance from the Turkish government.

