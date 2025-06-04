Trump's Tariff Tussle with Xi Jinping: A Diplomatic Saga
President Donald Trump labeled China's Xi Jinping as difficult to negotiate with amid hopes of an impending phone call. The White House set high expectations for resolving key tariff issues, yet tensions remain high following recent legal rulings on Trump's tariff powers.
U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized China's Xi Jinping as 'extremely hard to make a deal with,' challenging expectations set by the White House for an eagerly anticipated phone call between the two leaders. Trump's remarks came amid ongoing tensions over tariffs.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt suggested that the leaders might talk this week to address unresolved issues from the recent Geneva tariff agreement. However, Trump's statements on Truth Social have cast doubt on the potential for swift conflict resolution.
This anticipation for dialogue comes after a U.S. trade court challenged Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, a pivotal moving piece in the global trade puzzle, only for the appeals court to delay changes and maintain the status quo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
