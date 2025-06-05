India's Unified Diplomatic Front: Strengthening Ties in East Asia

An all-party delegation comprising Indian MPs, recently concluded a diplomatic mission across five nations, aimed at solidifying international alliances against terrorism. The group, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia during their strategic outreach.

Upon returning, the delegation met with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, describing the interaction as a 'confidential informal affair.' CPI-M MP John Brittas shared that the meeting offered a platform to exchange experiences and propose suggestions to bolster diplomatic relations.

Salman Khurshid noted Jaishankar's comprehensive awareness of the delegation's engagements and the substantive issues discussed during the trip. Highlights included concerns over lack of reciprocal friendship associations, which Jaishankar committed to address. The mission emphasized India's cohesive approach to counter-terror efforts and reinforcing alliances across East and Southeast Asia.

