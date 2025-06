Kremlin Vows Calculated Response to Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Russia has declared its intention to retaliate against Sunday's Ukrainian drone attacks on its airfields according to its own timeline, as stated by the Kremlin on Thursday.

June 1 saw Ukrainian drones targeting airfields situated in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, housing Moscow's strategic nuclear forces. In a phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the necessity of responding to these strikes.

Despite claims from Kyiv about devastating losses, Russia maintains the damage was manageable, with plans to repair the aircraft. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has dismissed Ukraine's assertions of widespread destruction, affirming reliance on official defense ministry data for accurate information.

(With inputs from agencies.)