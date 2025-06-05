Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Political Alliance, Paving Path for Marathi Unity

Amit Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), emphasized that forming alliances requires direct communication rather than media statements. He called for discussions between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to explore the possibility of reconciliation after nearly two decades.

The speculation arose after both cousins expressed readiness to set aside minor disputes to promote the interests of Marathi-speaking people. The potential alliance aims to address long-standing grievances and collaborate on state issues, enhancing political unity.

Prominent figures such as Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav indicated it is crucial for leaders to meet directly to discuss the alliance terms and focus on overcoming issues like seat sharing. MNS leaders believe Aaditya Thackeray's involvement could strengthen negotiations, while reiterating the importance of leadership-driven dialogue for successful cooperation.

