Gondhal's OTT Gamble: Marathi Blockbuster's Global Stage Awaits

Gondhal, a hit theatrical drama by director Santosh Davkhar, is making waves with the possibility of a major OTT platform deal. The film has won numerous awards, including the FIPRESCI gong and the Silver Peacock at IFFI, elevating its status in Marathi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:50 IST
  • India

Mumbai, February 23, 2026 – The theater sensation Gondhal is stirring major excitement in the film industry with the prospect of a lucrative OTT platform deal on the horizon. Directed by Santosh Davkhar, the production captivated audiences and critics alike, now inching towards a potential collaboration with streaming giants like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

The fervor escalated after Davkhar showcased a fleet of newly acquired high-end cars on Shiv Jayanti, setting social media abuzz with speculation of an impending deal reportedly worth over ₹6 crore. While official confirmations are yet to be announced, industry insiders suggest a staggering contract could soon be unveiled.

Meanwhile, Gondhal continues to rack up accolades, bagging prestigious awards across significant film festivals. It made history by winning the FIPRESCI gong and became the first Marathi film to win a Silver Peacock in over five decades at the IFFI. With its strong performance globally and domestically, fans are eagerly waiting to see which OTT platform will secure the film's digital rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

