BJP Accuses AAP of Puppeteering in Punjab

On Thursday, the BJP leveled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming he has been turned into a puppet by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, argued that Mann's leadership has effectively mortgaged Punjab to Kejriwal and his associates. Chugh pointed to Kejriwal and his ally Manish Sisodia's alleged criminal involvements, particularly in the Delhi excise scam.

The BJP further speculated that Kejriwal is eyeing a move to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, highlighting the recent nomination of AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West bypoll as a strategic maneuver to facilitate this transition.

