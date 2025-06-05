Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Puppeteering in Punjab

The BJP accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of being a puppet to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the former Delhi CM has turned Punjab into his fiefdom. BJP's Tarun Chugh claims that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia dominate Punjab politics after losing credibility in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:43 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the BJP leveled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming he has been turned into a puppet by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, argued that Mann's leadership has effectively mortgaged Punjab to Kejriwal and his associates. Chugh pointed to Kejriwal and his ally Manish Sisodia's alleged criminal involvements, particularly in the Delhi excise scam.

The BJP further speculated that Kejriwal is eyeing a move to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, highlighting the recent nomination of AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West bypoll as a strategic maneuver to facilitate this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

