Drone Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Beirut's Southern Suburbs

The Israeli military has targeted several sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, claiming they housed Hezbollah's drone production facilities. This military action occurred just before the Eid al-Adha holiday.

This marked the first Israeli strike on the capital's outskirts in over a month and the fourth since a US-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah was established last November. Prior to the strikes, Israel issued a public warning, stating their intention to target specific buildings.

Israel asserts these strikes are necessary to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities, alleging ties with Iranian terrorist groups. In contrast, Hezbollah denies these claims and insists investigations should follow the terms of the ceasefire agreement. As regional tensions escalate, Hezbollah faces calls to disarm under both domestic and international pressure, pending cessation of Israeli military actions.

