Drone Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Beirut's Southern Suburbs
Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut for drone production. This marks the fourth breach since a US ceasefire. Tensions persist as Israel claims security concerns, while Hezbollah demands cessation of airstrikes and territorial withdrawal. The international community watches tensions heighten amidst ongoing military maneuvers.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The Israeli military has targeted several sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, claiming they housed Hezbollah's drone production facilities. This military action occurred just before the Eid al-Adha holiday.
This marked the first Israeli strike on the capital's outskirts in over a month and the fourth since a US-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah was established last November. Prior to the strikes, Israel issued a public warning, stating their intention to target specific buildings.
Israel asserts these strikes are necessary to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities, alleging ties with Iranian terrorist groups. In contrast, Hezbollah denies these claims and insists investigations should follow the terms of the ceasefire agreement. As regional tensions escalate, Hezbollah faces calls to disarm under both domestic and international pressure, pending cessation of Israeli military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli military
- strikes
- Hezbollah
- drones
- ceasefire
- Beirut
- airstrikes
- Lebanon
- region
- tension
ALSO READ
PM Modi has not rejected Trump's 'India-Pak ceasefire' claims even once: Cong
Congress Demands Clarity on Diplomatic Distractions and Trump's Ceasefire Claims
Farmers Call for Labor Return Amid Ceasefire in Basmati Heartland
Blockade and Airstrikes Escalate Aid Crisis in Gaza
Pakistan Committed to Ceasefire and Stability Amid Tensions with India