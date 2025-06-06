North Korea Restores Capsized Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea has managed to right a capsized destroyer, docking it at a Chongjin port as restoration efforts continue. The repair of the warship, a vital military asset according to leader Kim Jong Un, aligns with recent satellite imagery and South Korean assessments.

Experts plan to examine the vessel's hull before proceeding with repairs at a dry dock in Rajin, set to last up to ten days. Satellite imagery indicates the destroyer is now upright, easing its inspection and potential electronic upgrades. This comes after a failed launch in May, which Kim condemned as a 'criminal act.'

The damaged destroyer, central to North Korea's naval modernization strategy, highlights increased military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. In response, the U.S. and South Korea have voiced concerns over the potential for Russian technology transfers to bolster Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.