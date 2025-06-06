Left Menu

Labour Triumphs Amid Reform UK Surge in Fierce Scottish By-Election

In a surprising Scottish by-election victory, Keir Starmer's Labour Party won against the Scottish National Party amid growing support for far-right Reform UK. The election, marred by racial tensions, saw Labour's candidate, Davy Russell, secure 31.6% of votes, outperforming SNP and Reform UK despite challenging odds.

06-06-2025
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party achieved a surprising win on Friday in a hotly contested by-election for the Scottish parliament. The victory comes despite a remarkable surge in support for the far-right Reform UK party during a campaign overshadowed by racial controversies.

Labour successfully claimed the seat of Hamilton, Larkhall, and Stonehouse from the Scottish National Party after it became vacant due to a minister's death. This result brings a temporary reprieve for Starmer's party, which recently faced declining support after controversial policy changes and donation disagreements.

Davy Russell, the Labour candidate, secured 31.6% of the vote, while the Scottish National Party garnered 29.4%, and Reform UK fetched 26.1%. The outcome defied forecasts that anticipated a Scottish National Party victory, placing Labour at third position.

