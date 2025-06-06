Resurfacing Tensions: Iranians React to Trump's Revised US Travel Ban

Iranians are again grappling with a US travel ban under President Donald Trump, eliciting a range of reactions from anger and frustration to resignation, given the longstanding tensions between the two nations.

This ban harks back to Trump's first term, when he withdrew the US from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal. Upon his return to the presidency, however, the Iranian Rial saw a temporary uplift as hopes for a new accord emerged. Now, as the country appears poised to reject another American proposal, the travel ban has added to an already somber mood.

The ban complicates the lives of both Iranian citizens and the diaspora, stoking fears Trump's policies will unfairly target ordinary people, ignoring the amicable intentions of many Iranians. Amidst a backdrop of global conflict, Trump's decision is seen as part of broader frustrations, with some Iranians suggesting alternative destinations for education and relocation. Despite high-ranking officials having ties to the US, the restriction highlights complex geopolitical realities.