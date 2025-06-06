Left Menu

Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Global Meetup

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. Modi expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming meeting, highlighting the importance of this international dialogue.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:39 IST
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the G7 Summit, following an invitation from his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The high-profile summit is scheduled to take place in Kananaskis later this month, bringing together leaders from major world economies.

Modi, in a post on social media platform X, expressed his eagerness to engage with global leaders and discuss pressing issues at the summit.

