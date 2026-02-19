Left Menu

Rising Stars Bhatia and Theegala Gear Up for Genesis Invitational Challenge

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala are set to compete in the prestigious Genesis Invitational, both aiming to bolster their standing in the PGA Tour. Bhatia has shown significant recent improvement, while Theegala returns to familiar grounds to rejuvenate his strong form and recover from a past neck injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pacificpalisades | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:19 IST
Rising Stars Bhatia and Theegala Gear Up for Genesis Invitational Challenge

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala are poised for action in this week's Genesis Invitational, a highlight on the PGA Tour's schedule. For Bhatia, it's a chance to fortify his reputation among the elite in a high-profile, limited-field event.

Theegala, meanwhile, is eager to reignite the form that has marked him as one of the tour's most captivating shot-makers. Playing in Southern California, where he enjoys strong support, Theegala aims to leverage his knack for recovery shots on the challenging Riviera course, enhancing his FedExCup standing in the process.

Hosted by Tiger Woods, the Genesis Invitational is now a Signature Event, attracting top talents like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, promising heightened fan engagement and competitive fervor.

