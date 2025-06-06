Left Menu

Senior Citizen Caught in Name-Dropping Scandal

A non-cognisable case was filed against a senior citizen, Anil Sankhe, for falsely claiming ties with Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Sankhe reportedly asked an MLA not to interfere in a civic issue involving his sister. His claims were debunked, leading to police action.

  • India

A senior citizen found himself embroiled in controversy following a complaint from Mumbai BJP MLA Manisha Chowdhary. The drama unfolded when Anil Sankhe allegedly falsely invoked the name of party MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

In an effort to influence a civic notice involving a building where his sister is a tenant, Sankhe entered Chowdhary's office claiming to be affiliated with Goyal's office. He insisted the MLA refrain from involvement in the matter, according to Borivali police station officials.

Upon verification with Goyal's office, Chowdhary discovered Sankhe's claims were fabricated. This prompted her to seek police intervention. Sankhe was eventually released but only after signing a bond, following the registration of a non-cognisable case against him.

