Left Menu

Renewing Ties: Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the G7 Summit in Canada, marking a potential reset in India-Canada relations after former tensions over Khalistani issues. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney extended the invitation, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. The summit will discuss global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:00 IST
Renewing Ties: Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada after accepting an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The decision comes amid efforts to restore diplomatic relations that have been strained in recent years.

This invitation is seen as a significant step by Canada to mend ties with India following a sharp downturn in relations over issues related to Khalistani separatists. The summit, scheduled to be held in Alberta from June 15 to 17, will provide both nations an opportunity to collaborate on mutual interests.

Talks are expected to focus on global concerns such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi's attendance highlights a commitment to strengthen India-Canada relations, leveraging the G7 platform to discuss pivotal international issues and possibly appoint new high-ranking diplomats.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025