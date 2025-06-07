Renewing Ties: Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada

In a notable diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada after accepting an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The decision comes amid efforts to restore diplomatic relations that have been strained in recent years.

This invitation is seen as a significant step by Canada to mend ties with India following a sharp downturn in relations over issues related to Khalistani separatists. The summit, scheduled to be held in Alberta from June 15 to 17, will provide both nations an opportunity to collaborate on mutual interests.

Talks are expected to focus on global concerns such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi's attendance highlights a commitment to strengthen India-Canada relations, leveraging the G7 platform to discuss pivotal international issues and possibly appoint new high-ranking diplomats.