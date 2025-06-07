Upgrading Air Force One: Security or Speed?

President Donald Trump is eager to fly on an upgraded version of Air Force One, potentially involving a Qatari luxury jet. However, the path to making this happen hinges on balancing crucial security modifications with Trump's desire for expedited readiness.

Upgrading the Qatari jet to presidential standards could face significant challenges. The extensive modifications needed to meet security requirements are reminiscent of those troubling Boeing's separate attempt to deliver new Air Force One jets, a project beset with delays and cost overruns.

Despite the urgency Trump expresses to use the new plane soon, this might mean cutting corners on vital security enhancements. As discussions continue, both the timeline and the cost of realizing a truly secure presidential aircraft remain subjects of intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)