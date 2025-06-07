Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare in Shimla: Routine Checkup at IGMC
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine checkup at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after experiencing high blood pressure. Accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia was visiting Shimla for a personal trip. Doctors confirmed her condition was stable, and she has returned home.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla on Saturday due to high blood pressure concerns.
Gandhi, who was on a personal visit to Shimla with her daughter Priyanka, underwent tests and later left the hospital, according to Dr. Aman, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC.
The medical team conducted several assessments, but all results indicated stability in Gandhi's health. She has since returned to her stay at Priyanka's residence in Chharabra, just outside Shimla.
