Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare in Shimla: Routine Checkup at IGMC

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine checkup at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after experiencing high blood pressure. Accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia was visiting Shimla for a personal trip. Doctors confirmed her condition was stable, and she has returned home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:11 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare in Shimla: Routine Checkup at IGMC
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla on Saturday due to high blood pressure concerns.

Gandhi, who was on a personal visit to Shimla with her daughter Priyanka, underwent tests and later left the hospital, according to Dr. Aman, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC.

The medical team conducted several assessments, but all results indicated stability in Gandhi's health. She has since returned to her stay at Priyanka's residence in Chharabra, just outside Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025