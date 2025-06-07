Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations: A Call for Transparency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of rigging in the upcoming Maharashtra polls. He claims 'match-fixing' would extend to other elections if BJP appears to be losing. He urges the EC to publish digital voter rolls and CCTV footage to maintain credibility and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has criticized the Election Commission, alleging manipulation in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He challenges the EC to uphold transparency by releasing comprehensive voter rolls and CCTV footage to prove their integrity.

In his article, titled 'Match-fixing Maharashtra,' Gandhi articulates his concerns over potential electoral malpractice, suggesting these issues could surface in future elections where BJP might face defeat. He claims such actions undermine democratic institutions and public confidence.

However, EC sources denied these allegations, dismissing them as misinformation that could demotivate electoral staff. The Commission emphasizes the importance of trust in electoral processes, while Gandhi insists on seeing evidence to back the integrity of the elections.

