Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations: A Call for Transparency

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has criticized the Election Commission, alleging manipulation in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He challenges the EC to uphold transparency by releasing comprehensive voter rolls and CCTV footage to prove their integrity.

In his article, titled 'Match-fixing Maharashtra,' Gandhi articulates his concerns over potential electoral malpractice, suggesting these issues could surface in future elections where BJP might face defeat. He claims such actions undermine democratic institutions and public confidence.

However, EC sources denied these allegations, dismissing them as misinformation that could demotivate electoral staff. The Commission emphasizes the importance of trust in electoral processes, while Gandhi insists on seeing evidence to back the integrity of the elections.